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Kathmandu, April: The current session of both houses of the Federal Parliament will end tonight at midnight. President Ramchandra Paudel decided to conclude the session effective from 12:00 am, acting on the recommendation made by the Council of Ministers on April 6.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Office of the President said the decision was taken in line with Article 93(2) of the Constitution of Nepal. According to spokesperson Ritesh Kumar Shakya, the President acted based on the cabinet’s recommendation.

With this decision, the ongoing sessions of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly will formally come to a close. The government recommended ending the winter session to prepare for the upcoming budget session.

As per constitutional provisions, the President summons and prorogues parliamentary sessions on the government’s recommendation.

President to address joint session

Meanwhile, President Paudel is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of the Federal Parliament today. According to Parliament Secretariat spokesperson Ekaram Giri, the address will take place at 3 pm.

The President will deliver the address based on the government’s recommendation, as provided under Article 95 of the Constitution, which allows the President to address either house or a joint session of Parliament and call for members’ mandatory attendance.

People’s News Monitoring Service