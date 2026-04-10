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Kathmandu, April 10: The election for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is taking place today.

Two candidates are in the race: Rubi Kumari Thakur, a lawmaker from the Labour Culture Party, and Saraswati Lama from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP).

With the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) formally deciding to support Thakur, the Labour Culture Party, which holds seven seats in the House, is almost certain to secure the deputy speaker position.

Speaker Dol Prasad Aryal had fixed the date for the election during the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday.

Today’s House meeting, scheduled for 4 pm, will present the proposal for the Deputy Speaker’s election. Gyan Bahadur Shahi will table the proposal to elect Lama as Deputy Speaker, seconded by fellow RPP members Khusbu Oli, Tahir Ali, and Bharat Giri.

Similarly, Aren Rai will present the proposal to elect Thakur as Deputy Speaker, with support from RSP lawmakers Ashok Chaudhary and Ambika Devi Sangraula.

People’s News Monitoring Service