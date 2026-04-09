Whoever controls the media controls the world, including Nepal.

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By Nirmal P. Acharya

A few days ago, the US military claimed to have rescued a parachutist who had fallen into Iranian territory. This was called by President Trump and the media as “the greatest rescue operation in history”.

This operation resulted in the loss of seven aircraft, including one F15E, two A10s, two Black Hawks, and two C-130s.

The total losses exceeded several billion dollars. The number of casualties is unclear. In any case, the scene was in a state of chaos, and a Stars and Stripes underwear was pulled out from the ruins and was displayed by the Iranians.

With such severe equipment losses, couldn’t the US have at least one person survive or be uninjured? Unless they were all Terminators.

However, even with such a disgraceful military operation, the US still used it to stage a “winning performance”. The media glorified it as a great rescue operation that demonstrated the American spirit.

With so many military aircraft crashing, it is unknown whether the parachuting pilot was rescued or not, as we didn’t see him appear in the media. However, the propaganda machine of the United States was indeed fully operational. From the president down to all the spiritually-minded Americans around the world, they were all issuing a press release, and the copy read like this – This was a great rescue. The heroic pilot of the US military jumped out of the plane and hid in the mountains, enduring hunger and fear, constantly moving positions, climbing to the top of the mountain, avoiding Iranian search and pursuit forces, even reaching the top of a 7,000-foot mountain, without rest for 48 hours… Then the US military’s C-130 transport planes and Black Hawk helicopters, risking their lives, flew low over Iran during the day, penetrated behind enemy lines, set up positions on the spot, repelled multiple attacks by Iranian militia, successfully rescued their teammates, completed the mission, and then because the landing gears of two C-130s got stuck in the sand, the US military blew them up to prevent them from falling into the hands of Iran… Listening to this description, it’s truly a classic Hollywood plot. For an entire day, all kinds of American people were celebrating online, boasting about the heroic individual soldiers of the US military, their daring operations behind enemy lines, their superb tactics, their bravery and invincibility, their selfless dedication, and their unyielding loyalty to their comrades… One by one, they couldn’t help but shed tears. For so many days, they couldn’t boast about their military achievements, but finally, they could talk about the spiritual strength and “steel will” instead.

When they were boasting about the bravery and fearlessness of the US military, did they forget that this was a group of invaders who bombed civilians and massacred women and children?

When all the media are saying the same thing, that’s what everyone has to believe.

Recently, our new government has begun to implement new measures for managing the media.

Whoever controls the media controls the world, including Nepal.