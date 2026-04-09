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By Our Reporter

The government has once again introduced a two-day weekend in Nepal. This is not a new policy. It was tried before but did not work, and the system later returned to a one-day weekend. Now, the government has brought it back, mainly due to concerns over fuel supply and growing economic pressure.

The main reason behind this decision is to reduce fuel use. With uncertainty in global oil supply, especially due to tensions in the Middle East, Nepal faces a risk of shortage. Since the country depends on imported fuel, cutting one working day can help reduce daily consumption. Fewer office days mean fewer vehicles on the road, which can lower fuel demand and save foreign currency.

A two-day weekend can also benefit people in their daily lives. Many people in Nepal, especially those living outside major cities, use their free time for farming or household work. An extra day off can help them manage these responsibilities better. It also gives families more time to stay together, which can improve work-life balance.

Some sectors of the economy may also benefit. Tourism and hospitality businesses could see more domestic travel during long weekends. Hotels, restaurants, and transport services may get more customers as people take short trips within the country.

However, the challenges are equally important. Public service delivery in Nepal is already slow in many offices. People often have to wait long hours or make repeated visits to complete simple tasks. If offices close for an extra day, the workload may increase on the remaining days. This could lead to more delays and frustration for the public.

Longer office hours, from 9 AM to 5 PM, may not solve this problem on their own. The key issue is not just time, but how effectively that time is used. If employees do not follow strict working hours or maintain discipline, the system may not improve. In such cases, the two-day weekend could reduce overall productivity instead of increasing it.

Another concern is essential services. Offices that provide important services, such as health, security, and revenue collection, cannot remain closed for two days. The government will need to manage these offices carefully, possibly by keeping some open while others close. Without proper coordination, this could create confusion for the public.

The policy has also failed in the past. Earlier attempts were not successful because of weak preparation and poor service delivery. The government had to return to a one-day weekend after facing difficulties. This raises questions about whether the current system is better prepared to handle the change.

There is also the issue of coordination with the private sector. Many private businesses may not follow the same holiday schedule. This difference can create problems, especially when businesses depend on government offices for approvals and services. Delays in one sector can affect the other.

Despite these challenges, the decision has a clear purpose. The government is trying to respond to fuel shortages and economic pressure. The idea itself is not wrong, but its success depends on how well it is managed.

For the policy to work, the government needs to ensure strict office discipline, clear service schedules, and proper monitoring. Offices that deal with heavy public services should remain accessible. At the same time, digital services can help reduce the need for physical visits.

In the end, the success of the two-day weekend will depend on implementation. If managed well, it can reduce fuel use, support people’s daily lives, and benefit some sectors of the economy. If not, it may lead to slower services and public dissatisfaction.

Nepal has tried this system before and failed. This time, the outcome will depend on whether the government can address the same problems that caused failure in the past.