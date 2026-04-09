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By LB Thapa

Mother Nature has blessed the country with unparalleled natural beauty beyond imagination. Yet its splendor does not end there. Nepal is equally renowned for its rich art, vibrant culture, deep-rooted spirituality, and magnificent ancient temples.

The sacred rivers that rise in the Himalayas and wind through towering mountains, rugged hills, and deep gorges not only endow the nation with abundant water resources but also sanctify it with profound spiritual grace. At the same time, revered temples such as Muktinath Temple, Pashupatinath Temple, and Swayambhunath, along with many other ancient shrines, draw devoted pilgrims from across the world.

Nepal is a land where Hinduism and Buddhism coexist in harmony, and where followers of both faiths freely worship each other’s gods and goddesses. This remarkable tradition of religious coexistence has deeply impressed both Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims.

The temple of Lord Pashupatinath holds special spiritual and religious significance among Hindus worldwide. Devout Hindu followers and sadhus visit Pashupatinath year-round. For devotees of Lord Shiva, Shivaratri is the most important festival. On this auspicious day, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims throng Pashupatinath Temple. According to the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), around 800,000 devotees visited the temple this year to mark Maha Shivaratri. It is also estimated that over 4,000 sadhus and saints arrived from different parts of India to attend the festival. If the foundational infrastructure of Pashupatinath Temple is upgraded to professional standards, it could attract even more devotees from India and around the world.

Similarly, Lumbini ranks among the country’s most significant religious destinations. Although successive governments have taken steps to develop Lumbini and Kapilvastu, these efforts have fallen short of the sites’ vast potential. Given its global spiritual importance, far more can be done to attract international pilgrims.

Lumbini is universally revered as the birthplace of Gautam Buddha and stands at the very heart of Buddhism. Devotees from around the world travel there to pay homage to the Buddha. The government should fully harness this unique opportunity by investing in comprehensive development, effective promotion, and improved infrastructure.

There are seven countries in the world where over 50% of the population follows Buddhism. These countries are Cambodia (96.9%), Thailand (93.2%), Myanmar (80.1%), Bhutan (74.7%), Sri Lanka (69.3%), Laos (66.0%), and Mongolia (55.1%). Moreover, Buddhists make up about 4.1% of the world’s total population. The Lumbini Development Trust (LDT) has reported a significant increase in the arrival of religious tourists in the first month of 2026. According to LDT data, 186,000 tourists visited Lumbini in January—26,000 more than during the same period last year. This data presents a positive trend in the number of devotees visiting Lumbini.

Let us not forget that a significant Buddhist population is dispersed across many regions of the world. If the government introduces targeted initiatives to attract Buddhists globally, the country’s tourism sector is likely to experience substantial growth.

In addition, numerous Buddhist monasteries are spread across the country. These monasteries warmly welcome devotees and provide opportunities to practice meditation in a serene and spiritually enriching environment. Most of these facilities, provided by lamas, are free of charge. However, no serious efforts have yet been made to attract international Buddhist devotees to visit these gumbas.

Some prominent monasteries, such as Thrangu Tashi Yangtse Gumba in Kavrepalanchok, Pharping Gumba near Kathmandu, and Kopan Monastery near Kathmandu, are well known for their beauty and unique locations. Similarly, Pokhara is renowned for its magnificent monasteries and stupas, including Matepani Gumba, Jangchub Choeling Monastery, Gaden Dhargay Ling Monastery, Dhe Chhen Ling Buddha Monastery, and the World Peace Pagoda, all known for their distinctive settings and architectural elegance.

A towering statue of Lord Shiva crowns the summit of Pumdikot, drawing countless devotees and tourists alike. The monument rises to an impressive height of 108 feet, with the seated figure of Lord Shiva measuring 51 feet. The temple complex spans 22 ropanis of land, offering a serene and expansive setting for worship. To reach the main entrance, devotees ascend 108 steps, symbolizing spiritual devotion. Upon arrival, they circumambulate 108 Shiva Lingas before proceeding toward the majestic statue of the meditative Lord Shiva. This remarkable statue is the second tallest of its kind in the country.

A spectacular panorama of Phewa Lake and the breathtaking Himalayan range captivates visitors, often leaving them speechless. The Shiva statue was opened to the public in 2021, and since then, it has welcomed a steady stream of devotees and tourists throughout the year.

Despite its enduring popularity, signs of mismanagement and inadequate planning are evident. The project is currently overseen by a village committee that lacks the professional expertise required to manage a development of this scale. Government support—particularly through the involvement of experienced professionals working alongside the committee—would greatly enhance the site’s organization and long-term sustainability. With improved management and strategic planning, the project could attract even more domestic and international visitors.

Another very important temple is located in Mustang district—Muktinath Temple. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, it holds a significant place in Hinduism. Holy scriptures such as the Puranas clearly mention Muktinath as a highly sacred site. In the Vishnu Purana, it is referred to as a Mukti Kshetra (place of liberation). It is also believed that Muktinath is where Lord Vishnu attained salvation from the curse of Brinda, the wife of Jalandhar. Muktinath is also a prominent Shakti Peetha, where, according to mythology, Sati’s face is believed to have fallen.

In front of the temple, two small ponds await devotees, who immerse themselves as a ritual cleansing. They then pass through 108 water spouts, each believed to wash away accumulated sins (sanchit karma). Muktinath Temple holds great religious significance for both Hindu and Buddhist devotees. However, no comprehensive plan has yet been developed to attract a larger number of visitors from both faiths.

As for Janakpur, the more is said, the less it seems. Goddess Sita was born in Janakpur and later married Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. A temple dedicated to Goddess Sita was built at the place where her idol was discovered in 1657. The Vivah Mandap has also been developed, as it is believed to be the site where Lord Rama and Goddess Sita were married. Every year, during the Vivah Panchami festival, a large number of devotees gather to celebrate their divine wedding anniversary.

Over the years, Janaki Temple has successfully preserved Maithili culture, art, and tradition, attracting many Hindu devotees. The local government should develop a special plan to attract even more visitors, which would further boost local tourism.

It is important to note that most religious tourists who visit sacred sites also experience the country’s rich cultural heritage, including traditional dances, folk songs, handicrafts, intricate wood carvings, and meaningful interactions with indigenous communities. Local cuisine is another strong attraction. During their pilgrimage, visitors stay in local hotels and homestays, where they enjoy authentic Nepali food. Promoting religious tourism, therefore, stimulates multiple sectors of the national economy.

India is a prime example of successfully developed religious tourism. The Indian government has effectively branded its religious sites both domestically and internationally. Local and national media actively promote these destinations through extensive coverage and advertising.

The recently concluded Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj attracted over 660 million devotees from around the world. This massive turnout generated substantial revenue and significantly boosted the economy.

India has also developed strong infrastructure to support religious tourism, attracting visitors to major destinations such as Ayodhya, Vrindavan, Mathura, Varanasi, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Tirupati Balaji Temple, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Rishikesh, Vaishno Devi, Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, and the Mahabodhi Temple, among many others.

Through a well-defined strategy, the government continues to strengthen religious tourism and maximize visitor inflow to these spiritually significant destinations.

Nepal has immense potential to attract a large number of pilgrims to its sacred sites. What the country needs is visionary leadership backed by a clear strategic direction. A comprehensive long-term plan should be developed to systematically upgrade and promote religious destinations nationwide.

The Nepal Tourism Board should actively utilize both print and electronic media to highlight the spiritual and cultural significance of these sites. At the same time, the government should strategically engage with countries that are key source markets for religious tourism.

Let us hope that the new government formed after the election will take a more serious and proactive approach to developing the country’s religious sites, elevating them to new heights.



LB Thapa is a Pokhara-based writer and a former reporter for this weekly. He can be contacted at: writerlbthapa@gmail.com