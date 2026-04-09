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Kathmandu, April 9: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has dismissed Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Deepak Kumar Sah from his post.

The Prime Minister decided to remove Sah today following a recommendation from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). The party had recommended action against him on Thursday, accusing him of misusing his official position to reinstate his wife—who had long remained inactive as a member of the Health Insurance Board—into regular duties after he became a minister.

On Wednesday, the RSP’s Central Disciplinary Commission had conducted a study and submitted a report to the party recommending action against Sah. The party concluded that his actions could harm its image, ideals, principles, and integrity. Based on this, Prime Minister Shah dismissed Minister Sah, according to Press Advisor Deepa Dahal.

The RSP stated that Clause 25(4)(a) of the party statute entrusts the party president with the responsibility of safeguarding the party’s ideals, principles, and integrity. It also noted that Clause 69 provides for a “right to recall” in cases of misuse of position, which formed the basis for recommending Sah’s removal from responsibility.

Additionally, the party recommended that Prime Minister Shah issue a warning to Minister for Health and Population Nisha Mehta for not demonstrating the expected level of seriousness in handling such a sensitive matter. It has been reported that Prime Minister Shah has already cautioned Minister Mehta accordingly.

People’s News Monitoring Service.