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Nepal is entering a new year, 2083 BS, from Tuesday. At the same time, the global scenario appears increasingly bleak. The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has reached a critical stage, with growing concerns over the potential use of nuclear weapons by any side. The entire world has been adversely affected by the West Asian conflict, particularly due to disruptions in petroleum supplies. The Gulf countries, Iran, and Israel have all been severely impacted by the war.

Even if any party ultimately emerges victorious, the human and financial costs of the conflict will be immense and irreparable. The war has already lasted for over a month, and if it continues, the consequences for humanity will only worsen. Therefore, it is imperative that the conflict be brought to an immediate end. Countries not directly involved must exert diplomatic pressure on the United States, Israel, and Iran to cease hostilities and resolve their differences peacefully, in the interest of safeguarding human values and civilization.

There is also growing public opposition to the war. Citizens in both the United States and Israel have begun to question its purpose and consequences, calling for an immediate end to the conflict. The use of taxpayers’ money to sustain a war with no clear path to victory risks becoming counterproductive for the countries involved. The United States, in particular, must recognize that the global order is evolving—from unilateral dominance toward a more multilateral framework. Acknowledging this reality is essential for promoting peace, stability, and respect for human civilization.

On the occasion of the New Year 2083, we extend our greetings to all Nepalis at home and abroad, with the hope that peace, wisdom, and harmony will prevail across the world.