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By Our Reporter

Power in Nepal often moves slowly. But sometimes, it speeds up. That is what is happening now. Within a week of the new government led by Balendra Shah, the Home Ministry began a series of high-profile arrests. Home Minister Sudan Gurung acted soon after taking office. Police detained several prominent individuals, including a former prime minister, former ministers, lawmakers, and businesspeople.

Among those arrested are KP Sharma Oli and Ramesh Lekhak. Both face the accusation linked to the suppression of the September Gen Z protest. Other arrests include political leaders accused of money laundering, child labour exploitation, and abuse of authority. A former Chief District Officer was also taken into custody, though later released on bail.

For many, this signals a shift. Powerful figures in Nepal have often avoided legal consequences. Investigations would start, then fade. Files would move, then stop. This time, the government appears to be acting without delay. The message is clear enough. No one is above the law.

That message matters. Public trust in institutions has been low for years. People have watched scandals come and go without clear outcomes. When arrests reach the top levels of politics, it creates a sense that something different might be happening.

But the picture is not that simple. The crackdown goes beyond politics. Business networks that have operated quietly for years are also under scrutiny. The case of businessman Deepak Bhatt has drawn particular attention. He is linked to multiple sectors, including hydropower, insurance, microfinance, education, and public procurement.

Also, several gangsters operating inside the Kathmandu Valley have also fallen on police net after police raided several locations. All the arrestees are accused to extortion, looting, threatening and committed organized crimes.

Investigators say Bhatt used political connections to influence decisions. Allegations include shaping procurement processes, securing contracts, and affecting regulatory appointments. Some claims suggest he played a role in adjusting tax rates to benefit certain companies. Financial records have raised further concerns. Authorities are examining large transactions that do not match declared financial activity. Funds appear to have moved across accounts in ways that raise legal questions. Overdraft limits were reportedly exceeded by wide margins. Some transactions were not reflected in official financial statements.

These are not new suspicions. Earlier attempts to investigate Bhatt had stalled. Officials have acknowledged that pressure affected those efforts. Now, the same cases have been reopened. The Central Investigation Bureau and the Department of Money Laundering Investigation are both involved. Courts have granted permission for extended custody to continue it.

Supporters of the government see this as a serious attempt to improve governance. They argue that early action shows intent. Targeting both political leaders and business figures suggests that the campaign is not limited to one group. For them, this is a long-awaited step toward accountability. Skeptics question why these actions are happening now. Timing matters in politics. Arrests made soon after a new government takes office can raise doubts about motive. Some believe the process may be influenced by political interests.

This tension reflects a deeper issue. Nepal’s institutions have struggled to build consistent credibility. Investigations have often been uneven. Some cases move quickly, while others disappear. This has created a gap between legal action and public trust. The current situation puts pressure on those institutions. Police have acted. Investigative agencies have reopened cases. But independence remains a key concern. Can they continue without interference? Can they follow evidence wherever it leads?

The judiciary now becomes central. Arrests are only the first step. Courts will need to examine the evidence and decide on the basis of law. That process will take time. It will also face scrutiny from all sides. If the cases are handled properly, this moment could lead to gradual change. Consistent legal action could discourage misuse of power. It could also strengthen public confidence in the system.

If the process weakens, the effect will be the opposite. Selective enforcement would deepen distrust. It would suggest that the system still responds to power rather than law. The government has made a strong start. That part is visible. What follows will matter more. Investigations must remain fair. Prosecutions must be based on evidence and courts must act independently. Nepal has seen many promising beginnings. What it lacks is consistent follow-through. This time, the test is not the speed of arrests. It is whether the system can carry these cases to a credible conclusion.