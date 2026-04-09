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By Our Reporter

The Speaker of Nepal’s House of Representatives holds a position that looks simple on paper but becomes complex in practice. With Rastriya Swatantra Party Vice President DP Aryal elected Speaker of HoR unopposed, attention has shifted to a basic question. Will he act as a neutral guardian of Parliament or function more as an extension of the government?

Aryal’s rise is unusual. He entered politics only a few years ago and is now set to lead the House. That kind of fast transition raises expectations but also doubts. The Speaker’s role is not just ceremonial. It demands patience, restraint, and a clear understanding of parliamentary rules. Experience often matters here, and Aryal will have to prove he can handle the pressure from day one.

The Constitution expects the Speaker to rise above party lines. Once elected, Aryal will have to leave his party position and even his general membership. This rule exists for a reason. Parliament cannot function fairly if the Speaker carries party loyalty into every decision. In theory, this sounds clean and logical. In practice, it becomes one of the hardest parts of the job.

The powers of the Speaker are wide. The Speaker decides the agenda of the House, controls who speaks and for how long, and manages the overall flow of parliamentary business. This authority shapes how laws move forward and how debates unfold. Beyond the House, the Speaker also sits in the Constitutional Council, which recommends key appointments to bodies like the Election Commission and the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority. These are not small responsibilities. They influence both governance and accountability.

This is where the core tension begins. A Speaker has the power to act as a neutral referee, but the same power can also tilt the field. If used fairly, it protects democratic debate. If used with bias, it can limit opposition voices and speed up government agendas without proper scrutiny. The line between these two outcomes is thin, and Nepal’s recent history shows how easily it can blur.

Past Speakers have faced criticism on this exact issue. Agni Sapkota was questioned for delaying decisions on lawmakers facing action. Devraj Ghimire faced complaints about limiting opposition voices. These examples show a pattern. The office often struggles to maintain distance from political pressure. It is not always about clear wrongdoing. Sometimes, small decisions build a perception that the Speaker favors one side.

Another challenge lies in managing the relationship between the government and the opposition. The government wants quick decisions. It wants bills passed without long delays. The opposition, on the other hand, uses debate to question, delay, and hold the government accountable. Both roles are valid in a democracy. The Speaker must balance these interests without appearing biased. This balance is difficult to maintain, especially when political tensions rise.

Nepal’s system tries to create checks and balance by requiring the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to come from different parties and genders. This rule aims to prevent concentration of power and ensure representation. It is a useful safeguard, but it does not solve everything. The Speaker still holds primary control over proceedings, and much depends on personal conduct.

Administrative responsibility adds another layer. The Speaker heads the parliamentary secretariat and oversees staff and operations. This role may not attract public attention, but it affects how efficiently Parliament runs. Weak management here can slow down the entire system, no matter how strong the rules are.

Aryal’s case brings both opportunity and risk. Coming from outside traditional politics, he may approach the role with a fresh mindset. He may avoid old habits that have shaped past Speakers. At the same time, limited experience in parliamentary procedure could make early decisions difficult. Every ruling he makes will be closely watched, especially in the beginning.

The larger question remains unchanged. Is the Speaker a guardian of democracy or a silent supporter of the ruling side? The answer does not come from constitutional text alone. It depends on daily actions. How the Speaker handles debate, how fairly time is given, and how decisions are explained all shape public trust.

Nepal does not lack rules. It struggles with consistent application. The Speaker’s office sits at the center of that problem. Aryal now steps into a role where neutrality is expected but not always practiced. If he maintains fairness, he can strengthen Parliament. If not, the office risks being seen as just another political tool. His term will not be judged by speeches or promises, but by how he runs the House when pressure builds. That is where the real test begins.