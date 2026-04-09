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By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The new government’s 100-point good governance plan had included a firm commitment to removing encroachments on Phewa Lake within three months of taking office.

True to his word, Balen was adamant in showing concern about the progress in the effort of the government to save this prime natural attraction.

After all, Pokhara was the gateway to tourism in Western Nepal, and Phewa Lake was the main natural beauty and the source of earning of thousands of workers and entrepreneurs in the broad tourism sector.

After Eastern Nepal and the tourism sector concentrated in the Khumbu region, Western Nepal was important for the overall development of tourism in the country.

By a fortunate coincidence, the current Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Khadga Raj Paudel, was elected as a member of parliament from Kaski Constituency No. 1.

Way back in 2018, the Supreme Court had already issued a mandamus order declaring land registration along the lake carried out after 1974 as invalid.

It directed the concerned authorities to maintain a 65-metre standard gap from the lake’s edge, beautify the vacant land and remove both natural and human-made encroachments.

However, nothing happened as the leading crooks of the country were too busy ‘making hay while the sun shines’ and lining their own pockets.

This time around, all the various levels of government have been active and eager to attain results in the minimum time.

In order not to hamper development, a meeting of the facilitation committee has also decided to lift restrictions on land located beyond the 65-metre boundary.

The facilitation committee, formed under the coordination of Gandaki Province Chief Minister Surendra Raj Pandey, has already created a sub-committee to demarcate the lake boundary and install boundary poles along its perimeter.

And Pokhara Mayor Acharya said that structures built on illegally registered land will now be removed, while details of structures eligible for compensation will be prepared and submitted to the federal government’

It is heartening to note that the various tiers of the government are cooperating and collaborating with each other.

Hopefully, the overall image of the Phewa Lake and environs will be enhanced.

The writer can be reached at:

shashimalla125@gmail.com