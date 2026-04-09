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By Babbler

Several Nepali and Indian astrologers have predicted that the year 2026 will not be free from war. According to them, the ongoing conflict in West Asia will prolong and, ultimately, the United States will face defeat. They have also suggested that the current unipolar world order will shift to a multipolar one, and that the United Nations may become defunct. Will these predictions come true?

Start-up Businesses and Markets

The government has focused on supporting youth in launching start-up businesses, which is commendable. However, there remains a major challenge: finding markets for new products. Farmers are producing agricultural goods, but they are struggling to secure reliable markets for their product. This Babbler believes that the government should prioritize developing marketing networks alongside promoting start-ups.

Russian Oil and Energy Security

Nepal has been severely affected by the war in West Asia. Immediately after the war began, there was a shortage of LPG in the market. Nepal failed to prioritize increasing electricity usage as a substitute for petroleum products. It also did not take timely steps to construct reserve tanks for fuel storage.

More critically, instead of diversifying its sources of petroleum imports, Nepal remains solely reliant on supplies from India. At one point, Nepal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to import petroleum products from China, but it did not materialize. Plans to construct reserve storage facilities are still pending.

Meanwhile, Russia is eager to supply petroleum products to Nepal, but the government appears reluctant to pursue such a deal. It is unfortunate that shortages in India directly impact Nepal—an outcome of limited strategic vision among political leaders.

Exploring Gas in Dailekh

A Chinese research team has discovered a significant quantity of gas in Dailekh. However, it remains unclear when the government will begin commercial exploration.

If the government has the will, it could invite the Chinese company to initiate a joint venture to develop and market this resource. The key question, however, is whether the current government is prepared to step beyond India’s sphere of influence.

If Trump Is Serious

U.S. President Donald Trump is deeply engaged in a war with Iran. The United States has suffered significant losses in the conflict. As a result, Trump is now considering ways to offset the financial burden created by the war. He is reportedly planning to increase financial demands on Gulf and European countries.

These developments suggest that the United States is facing funding constraints in supporting foreign countries. At the same time, Trump has announced that the U.S. will no longer fund NGOs involved in development assistance abroad.

This Babbler is concerned about the future of NGOs and media houses in Nepal that rely on support from American NGOs.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Five Strengths of Nepal:

Geography and natural resources; 2. Hardworking and patriotic Nepali people; 3. Nepal’s indigenous Sanatan (Hindu) religion, culture, and history; 4. The monarchy that ensured national stability and unity through unification; 5. Prithvi Thought (national unification ideology that connects and protects the country)

— Khagendra Raj Sitoula

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To attract foreign investment, we must first create an environment where Nepalis themselves can invest.

— Former Minister Dipak Gyawali

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Foreign investment comes mainly from China/ASEAN countries. Since 2014, the flow of FDI from developing countries to developed countries has been greater than the flow from developed to developing countries. Those who claim they will bring in foreign investment are either misleading or are ignorant/naïve.

— Bhim Bhurtel

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King Tribhuvan rejected Nehru’s proposal to become the king of Hindustan.

King Mahendra safeguarded Nepal’s claims over the Kali River, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura.

King Birendra rejected the Bhutanese model.

King Gyanendra abdicated the throne after rejecting a proposal related to embassies.

— Bhumi Raj

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I swear on the Gita, I have never seen a person as patient and tolerant as King Gyanendra. To this day, there is no leader who can be compared to him.

— Lok Man Singh Karki

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There is a growing narrative that Nepal has made significant progress over the past 30–35 years and that pessimism is unnecessary. If Korean rulers had held such self-satisfied views in the 1960s–80s, today’s Korea would be no better than the present-day Philippines. Our poverty also lies in the mindset of our rulers.

— Surya Raj Acharya

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Instead of taking loans, slash down the salaries of elected representatives and save the country.

A newly emerging force that criticizes previous governments for taking loans should abandon the facilities received by MPs rather than taking foreign loans worth billions. The country can develop on its own without borrowing.

— Gopal Hamal, Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City

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Is there any example where the Attorney General has been appointed from among the senior-most government attorneys within the Attorney General’s Office? Why can’t a Prime Minister appoint someone who has passed the rigorous Public Service Commission exams and represented the government for years as the Attorney General?

— Keshav P. Bhattarai

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Someone suggested: Are Nepalis willing to contribute 5,000–10,000 rupees from their own pockets to revive closed industries and the Kathmandu trolleybus? Those who can contribute will do so according to their capacity. Let’s create a rehabilitation fund and provide shares to people proportional to their contributions. One precondition: this must be led by experienced engineers, managers, and financial experts—not politicians or bureaucrats.

— Bhismak (1962)

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Those currently in power do not understand the value of democracy.

The idea of banning student unions in government schools did not arise without reason.

More than 150,000 students in private colleges have been enrolled in the American Youth Council.

Balen is just a pawn. Things are deteriorating.

— Rajesh Mishra

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During the Panchayat era, construction of concrete buildings or houses along the lakeside of Phewa Lake was prohibited. No one was allowed to build there. However, after the restoration of democracy in 1990, haphazard construction and land transactions began. After the advent of the republic, encroachment of government land and even Phewa Lake itself increased. Due to financial temptations involving political leaders, the very existence of Phewa Lake is now under threat. In the name of democracy, it has turned into rule by politicians, money, and power—the result is what we see today.

— Rama Singh

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I have repeatedly said this about Gagan Thapa: he is a hundred times worse than Sher Bahadur Deuba. I can say this in front of a thousand cameras at Tundikhel. Gagan Thapa is junior to me in education, age, and politics.

— MP Amaresh Singh

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I read a report about two neighboring countries. Home Minister Sudan Gurung, you represent this country as part of the government today. It is certainly good for us to be strong, and strengthening security along the northern and southern borders is also positive.

However, let us look at the current situation:

India

Army: ~1.4 million active, 1 million+ paramilitary

Weapons: Tanks (T-90, Arjun), fighter jets (Su-30, Rafale), missiles (Agni, BrahMos), navy (including aircraft carriers), nuclear power

Population: ~1.4 billion

China

Army: ~2 million active, 500,000+ paramilitary

Weapons: Advanced tanks, artillery, fighter jets (J-20, etc.), missile systems, large navy (including aircraft carriers), nuclear power

Population: ~1.4 billion

Nepal

Army: ~95,000; Armed Police + Nepal Police: 150,000+

Weapons: Light arms (rifles, pistols), limited helicopters, no major offensive systems

Population: ~30 million

After seeing these figures, you should understand our strength. Our recent movements have already exposed our security condition. When small crowds can create chaos, it is clear that major improvements in our internal security are needed. Therefore, while strengthening border security, please adopt a balanced strategy with neighboring countries.

— Sanjeev Neupane

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The army should not be used to open ministers’ car doors; it should be deployed for border security.

— Harka Sampang

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Provinces that exist only to feed political leaders must be abolished.

— MP Gyanendra Shahi

Excerpted by Sushma Shrestha