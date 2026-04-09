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Kathmandu: The leader of the main opposition party, Manmohan Adhikari, is coming under grave criticism for having played the Congress pawn in breaking the movement launched by the United People’s Struggle Committee formed by the CPN-Unity Center, Masal, the Communist League and the Marxist-Leninist-Maoist parties.

It is reliably learnt that Adhikari set the stage for the dissolution of a movement that had successfully challenged the government on its policies in pricing, foreign policy, Congressization and law and order. Adhikari is said to have volunteered to join the movement — which was not supported by his party but did remarkably well without it – provided a new Left front was formed with the inclusion of the UML .

People’s Review, 13 April 1992.