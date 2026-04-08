Spread the love

Doha, April 8: A temporary easing of rising military tensions between the United States and Iran appears to be underway, with US President Donald Trump announcing a two-week suspension of military operations. He also stated that Israel has agreed to halt its attacks alongside the move.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said there is an understanding to temporarily stop bombing and attacks on Iran. He described the move as an initial step toward a broader ceasefire.

According to Trump, the decision followed consultations with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, who had urged restraint to avoid further escalation.

Trump clarified that the ceasefire is conditional, stating that Iran must reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route. He emphasized that reopening the waterway is essential to reducing tensions.

“This will be a bilateral ceasefire,” Trump said, adding that both sides are expected to halt offensive actions during this period.

He further claimed that US military objectives have already been achieved and noted progress toward a long-term peace agreement.

Trump said a 10-point peace proposal has been received from Iran, which he described as a practical basis for negotiations. He claimed that preliminary agreements have been reached on most key issues.

Two-week window expected to aid negotiations

Trump expressed hope that the two-week pause would give both sides time to reach a final agreement, signaling a possible shift toward resolving the prolonged conflict.

The announcement came just before the expiration of a deadline he had set earlier. Previously, Trump had issued a strong warning against Iran, threatening to “end civilization,” a remark widely interpreted as a possible reference to nuclear action. The statement had drawn criticism within the United States.

White House response

Following the ceasefire announcement, the White House also issued a response. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the negotiation process will continue and that the next steps will be guided by President Trump’s position.

Leavitt claimed that the US administration has secured Iran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and indicated that further diplomatic engagement will follow.

Upcoming talks are expected to take place in Pakistan. However, the international community remains uncertain about whether those negotiations will yield concrete results.

People’s News Monitoring Service