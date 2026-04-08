Spread the love

Kathmandu, April 8: Prime Minister Balendra Shah has broken with long-standing diplomatic practice by inviting multiple foreign envoys for a joint meeting instead of holding separate courtesy calls.

On Wednesday, Kathmandu-based ambassadors, including those from India, China, the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom, will gather at the Prime Minister’s Office in Singha Durbar. Around 20 envoys are expected to attend.

Traditionally, newly appointed prime ministers meet foreign diplomats individually within days of assuming office. That practice, often seen as routine, has also faced criticism for being symbolic and overly personalized.

Shah, sworn in on March 27, has declined repeated requests from embassies seeking one-on-one meetings. Instead, the government has opted for a collective format. Officials say the session will remain brief, with diplomats introducing themselves followed by short remarks from the prime minister. The meeting is expected to last about an hour.

Senior officials, including Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal and Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, will also be present.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had received more than two dozen requests for meetings from diplomats and donor representatives. Shah’s refusal to meet them individually signals a shift in approach.

Officials suggest the move aims to strengthen institutional diplomacy by placing the foreign ministry at the center, rather than relying on direct engagement by the prime minister.

Whether this marks a lasting change in Nepal’s diplomatic conduct or a one-off decision remains unclear, but it clearly departs from established practice.