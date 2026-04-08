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Kathmandu, April 8: A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court challenging the practice of publicly disclosing arrested individuals before they are proven guilty, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of human rights.

Advocate Kumar Prasad Neupane filed the petition against the Government of Nepal and the Police Headquarters, arguing that suspects are being presented as criminals through names, photos, and videos immediately after arrest. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Chaitra 26.

The petition claims such actions breach fundamental rights, including the right to dignity, fair trial, privacy, and protection against torture. It argues that public exposure damages social reputation, mental health, and family life, often with lasting consequences.

Citing Article 20(5) of the Constitution, the petitioner stresses that individuals must be presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, police practices of holding press briefings during investigations create “media trials,” undermining judicial process and public perception.

The petition also claims violations of international human rights treaties such as the ICCPR and CAT.

It seeks a Supreme Court order to stop publicizing suspects before conviction, prohibit coercive interrogation, and bar the use of forced confessions as evidence, noting prior appeals to the Home Ministry went unanswered.

People’s News Monitoring Service