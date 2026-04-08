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Kathmandu, April 8: The Nepali Embassy in Israel has urged Nepali citizens living across different parts of the country to remain calm, alert, and ensure their safety amid evolving circumstances.

Issuing an “urgent” eight-point notice on Tuesday, the embassy called on all Nepalis to exercise caution and strictly follow safety guidelines. It advised citizens to stay prepared and avoid unnecessary risks.

In case of emergencies, the embassy has asked Nepalis to contact Second Secretary Kumar Bahadur Shrestha and Third Secretary Sanj Kumar Shah for assistance. According to the notice, Shrestha can be reached at +972-535360748, while Shah is available at +972-545582077.

The embassy has also urged Nepalis to follow instructions issued by Israel’s Home Front Command and other official government authorities. It emphasized the importance of complying with all alerts and advisories issued by Israeli agencies.

Citizens have been specifically instructed to immediately move to the nearest bomb shelter if they receive alert SMS notifications or hear warning sirens, without any delay or negligence.

Additionally, the embassy has advised Nepalis to carry essential documents at all times, including passports, identity cards, driving licenses, and bank cards. Staying regularly updated on the latest developments has also been stressed.

The notice further cautions against sharing war-related videos on social media unnecessarily. At the same time, Nepalis have been encouraged to maintain regular contact with friends, family members, and relatives to ensure their well-being.

People’s News Monitoring Service