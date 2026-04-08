Spread the love

Kathmandu, April 8: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, former minister Arzu Rana Deuba.

According to a high-level source, the Department of Money Laundering Investigation obtained the warrant from the Kathmandu District Court as part of an ongoing probe into alleged illegal asset accumulation.

“The court has already granted permission for the arrest, but they have not been taken into custody as they are currently outside Nepal,” the source said.

The Deuba couple is presently abroad. Ahead of the March 5 election, they had traveled to Singapore reportedly for medical treatment. Reports later suggested that they moved on to Hong Kong.

Earlier, during the Gen Z protests, both Deuba and his wife were physically assaulted. The incident also drew attention after a fire broke out at their residence in Budhanilkantha, where partially burnt currency notes were found. Following the incident, officials from the Department of Money Laundering Investigation reached the residence and prepared a formal report.

After initial correspondence, the investigation has now been taken forward by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).