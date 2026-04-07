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Kathmandu, April 7: Police have arrested two suspected drug traffickers after opening fire during an operation in Pingalasthan.

According to police, more than one kilogram of brown heroin was recovered from their possession. The suspects, both Indian nationals, along with the vehicle they were using, have been taken into custody.

The operation was carried out last night by a joint team from the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Kathmandu District Police Range, acting on special intelligence.

Police said the situation escalated during the raid, forcing officers to open fire to bring the suspects under control.

People’s News Monitoring Service