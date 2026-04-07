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Kathmandu, April 7: The order of precedence in the federal Cabinet has been reshuffled.

Home Minister Sudhan Gurung, who was previously ranked third, has been moved down to fifth position. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle retains his position immediately after Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Under the new hierarchy, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has been placed third, while Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha ranks fourth.

Home Minister Gurung now stands fifth. In sixth position is Sunil Lamsal, who holds the portfolios of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobita Gautam is ranked seventh.

Following her in order are Sita Badi, Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens; Pratibha Rawal, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation; Nisha Mehta, Minister for Health and Population and Drinking Water; and Sasmita Pokharel, Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Youth and Sports.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Khadak Raj Paudel is ranked twelfth.

He is followed by Communications and Information Technology Minister Dr Bikram Timilsina, and Gita Chaudhary, who handles Agriculture and Livestock Development as well as Forests and Environment.

At the bottom of the order is Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security, Dipak Kumar Sah.

People’s News Monitoring Service