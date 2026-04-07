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Kathmandu, April 7: Kathmandu will host the South Asia Trade Fair 2026 from May 7 to 11 at the Exhibition Hall in Bhrikutimandap, bringing together businesses from across the region.

The event is being organised by Introduction Trade Shows Nepal Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh and the Export Promotion Bureau, Bangladesh. Several Nepali business groups, including the Nepal Chamber of Commerce, are supporting the event.

Participants from eight South Asian countries, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, are expected to attend. Organisers say the fair aims to connect businesses, promote products, and explore trade opportunities within the region.

More than 150 exhibitors will showcase a wide range of goods and services. These will include garments, handicrafts, leather products, automobiles, agricultural goods, technology, home appliances, and construction materials.

The event is expected to draw around 100,000 local visitors along with about 5,000 international delegates and business representatives, according to coordinator Suman Maharjan.

Alongside the exhibition, the fair will host business-to-business meetings, seminars, and cultural programs. Organisers believe the event will help businesses find new markets and strengthen regional trade links.

Digital ticketing will be handled by eTicketNepal.com, while Biratbazaar will support business networking. Companies interested in joining can participate through stall bookings or sponsorship, organisers informed.

People’s News Monitoring Service