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KATHMANDU, April 7: The government has moved to cut fuel allowances for civil servants and public office holders, aiming to rein in spending and respond to the ongoing fuel strain.

The Ministry of Finance said the decision forms part of a broader austerity push. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has revised the Work Operation Directives, 2081, under the Economic Procedures and Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2076 BS, reducing fuel entitlements for all.

Under the new rules, secretaries and top-tier officials will now receive 70 litres of fuel per month, down from 125 litres. Joint secretaries will see their allocation cut in half, from 100 litres to 50 litres. Fuel provisions for ministers and constitutional office holders remain unchanged.

Central government offices will also operate on tighter limits. Offices with up to 30 employees will now receive 35 litres of petrol and 50 liters of diesel, reduced from 75 and 100 liters. The same cap applies to offices with up to 50 staff. For larger offices, an additional 35 litres of petrol and 50 litres of diesel will be provided for every 100 employees, roughly half the previous allocation.

Two-wheeler fuel support has also been trimmed. Monthly petrol allowances drop from 12 litres to eight litres.

Officials say the cuts should ease pressure on public finances while helping the government manage current supply challenges. This is a unique opportunity where the concept of “austerity” truly translates into a reduction in fuel consumption, rather than merely a discussion about it.

People’s News Monitoring Service