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Kathmandu, April 7: The government has pulled back the last batch of ambassadors appointed during KP Sharma Oli’s tenure, leaving 17 Nepali diplomatic missions without chiefs.

A Cabinet decision on Sunday ordered the recall of six remaining envoys appointed under political quotas. Those asked to return include Shankar Prasad Sharma (India), Chitralekha Yadav (Australia), Purna Bahadur Nepali (Sri Lanka), Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe (South Korea), Sumnima Tuladhar (Denmark), and Kapil Shrestha (South Africa).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already informed the envoys, giving them one month to wrap up their duties and return. Before leaving, they are expected to complete formalities, including farewell meetings with officials in host countries.

Four of the recalled ambassadors were linked to the Nepali Congress quota, while two were backed by CPN-UML. All had been recommended in August 2025. According to a minister, the government had earlier asked political appointees to resign voluntarily after the election but moved to recall them after they stayed put.

The sweeping decision has widened a leadership vacuum across key missions, including those in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia. Appointing replacements will take time, as the process requires Cabinet nominations followed by parliamentary hearings.

The situation is further complicated by two previously recalled envoys, Shail Rupakheti and Sanil Nepal, who have yet to formally step down and continue reporting to the ministry.

People’s News Monitoring Service

