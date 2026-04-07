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Kathmandu, April 7: Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal has condemned the recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Khanal held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. During the call, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Khanal on his role.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in West Asia. Khanal expressed Nepal’s solidarity with the UAE and strongly denounced attacks on its sovereignty, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also condemned attacks targeting civilians and key infrastructure such as energy facilities, ports, and airports.

During the conversation, Khanal raised concerns over the death of a Nepali worker in the UAE and injuries to 24 others.

He stressed that war cannot be a solution and said lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy. Sheikh Abdullah thanked the Government of Nepal for its support during this difficult time.

People’s News Monitoring Service