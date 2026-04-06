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Kathmandu, April 6: The Supreme Court has issued an order to release former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak from detention. The order was issued by a joint bench of Justices Binod Sharma and Sunil Kumar Pokharel.

Hearing the petition filed on behalf of both individuals, the Supreme Court directed, in the name of the government, that “Oli and Lekhak be released from custody after completing the procedures under Section 15 of the National Criminal Procedure Code, 2074, and that further investigation and necessary legal actions be carried out as required.”

The Court stated that since it will take time to prepare the full text of the order, a brief order has been issued for now.

People’s News Monitoring Service.