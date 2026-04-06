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Kathmandu, April 6: Harka Sampang, chair of the Labour Culture Party, has demanded that the government clarify in Parliament the reason behind taking a Rs 28 billion loan and the sectors where it will be spent.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Sampang said the Finance Minister must present clear details to the House regarding both the purpose of the loan and the projects it will fund.

“Ministers cannot take such decisions just because they hold a majority. Every decision must be disclosed in Parliament. The minister should provide satisfactory details about the purpose of this loan and the projects where it will be spent,” he said.

Sampang also called for clarification over reports that Home Minister Sudhan Gurung owns 20 ropani of land in Pokhara, urging the government to disclose the facts.

The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday at Singha Durbar decided to take concessional loans worth Rs 28 billion from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

According to government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel, the government will borrow $40 million from ADB and $50 million from the World Bank. It has also decided to take an additional $95 million loan from the World Bank under the Sustainable Inclusive Finance Project.

People’s News Monitoring Service