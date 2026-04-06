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Kathmandu, April 6: The government has stepped up preparations for a “Constitution Amendment Discussion Paper,” with a newly formed task force formally requesting that political parties nominate their representatives.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers has written to all parties represented in the House of Representatives, asking them to recommend one member each to serve on the task force. According to Prime Minister’s Press and Research Advisor Dipa Dahal, parties have already begun sending in names in response to the request.

The task force was announced under point four of the government’s 100-point governance reform agenda, unveiled on Chaitra 13 by the administration led by Balen Shah. The agenda commits to forming the panel within a week to build a national consensus on political, institutional, and electoral reforms.

The Cabinet meeting on Chaitra 16 moved the process forward by designating political advisor Asim Shah as the task force coordinator. The body will include one representative from each parliamentary party, the secretary handling law and human rights at the Prime Minister’s Office, and the secretary of the Nepal Law Commission. A joint secretary from the Prime Minister’s Office has been assigned as member-secretary.

Once members are finalised, the task force plans to convene its first meeting within the week to gather initial feedback and suggestions.

The panel will then engage in broader consultations with former presidents, former chief justices, constitutional experts, legal professionals, media representatives, religious groups, the private sector, Gen Z leaders, and local government officials. The aim is to ensure the amendment process remains participatory, transparent, and evidence-based.

Coordinator Asim Shah brings over two decades of experience in journalism, particularly in parliamentary reporting. He later transitioned into film direction before entering politics. Elected as a proportional representation lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party in 2022, Shah played a key role in drafting several legislative bills in Parliament. He is currently pursuing a PhD in mass communication from Kathmandu University.

Shah is also known for facilitating political coordination between Rastriya Swatantra Party chair Rabi Lamichhane and Prime Minister Balen Shah.

People’s News Monitoring Service