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Kathmandu, April 6: Finance Minister Dr Swarnim Wagle has said the government has no plan to crack down on businesses, urging entrepreneurs to continue their operations without fear.

Speaking at an interaction with the Society of Economic Journalists-Nepal (SEJON), Wagle clarified that the government has not adopted any policy aimed at targeting the private sector.

“The government has no policy of crackdown,” he said. “Carry on your business with confidence.”

He added that authorities need not question the source of assets in the stock market indiscriminately while also acknowledging that Nepal must take certain steps to come off the grey list.

Despite the recent downturn in the stock market, Wagle said there is no reason to panic.

“Even if the market has declined for now, there is no need to worry,” he said. “Better days will come. Investors can take time to study. This government remains liberal toward the stock market.”

People’s News Monitoring Service