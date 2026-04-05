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Kathmandu, April 5: The government has decided to declare public holidays on Saturday and Sunday, considering the inconvenience caused in the supply of petroleum products.

Government spokesperson Sasmita Pokharel informed that this decision will apply to government offices and educational institutions.

The decision was approved by a Cabinet meeting held on Sunday.

According to spokesperson Pokharel, this new holiday arrangement will come into effect from tomorrow, Chaitra 23.

People’s News Monitoring Service.