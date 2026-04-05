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Kathmandu, April 4: More than 7,000 apps and websites linked to online betting have been shut down as part of the government’s governance reform measures.

The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA), in coordination with internet service providers, blocked the platforms during the implementation of the reform agenda approved by the government.

According to NTA Deputy Director Surya Prasad Lamichhane, service providers were instructed to identify and disable illegally operating betting-related apps and websites. “So far, more than 7,000 such URLs and apps have been taken down,” he said.

Lamichhane added that the authority received over 50 complaints related to online betting through phone calls, emails, and messages in the past week alone. Action was taken after addressing those complaints.

The move follows a Cabinet decision on March 26, which included a 100-point governance reform plan. Clause 42 of the plan mandates the shutdown of betting-related apps and websites within 24 hours.

In line with this directive, the NTA worked with internet service providers to immediately block all identified betting platforms operating through electronic means.

Under the National Penal Code 2017, betting is prohibited, and violators face confiscation of funds, up to one year in jail, and a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the Advertisement Regulation Act 2006 bans promotions that encourage gambling or unauthorized lotteries. Violations can result in up to one year of imprisonment and fines of up to Rs 10,000.

The government has urged the public not to use or operate betting apps and websites and warned of strict action against those found involved. It has also called on citizens to report any suspicious platforms to the concerned authorities.

People’s News Monitoring Service