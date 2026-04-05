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Kathmandu, April 5: Advocate Dr Narayan Kandel has been appointed as the Attorney General.

A Cabinet meeting held on Sunday appointed Kandel, who is a permanent resident of Baglung, to the position.

According to constitutional provisions, the Attorney General serves as the chief legal advisor to the government.

The Constitution also grants the Attorney General the authority to decide whether to initiate or not initiate prosecution in cases on behalf of the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service.