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Kathmandu: Dol Prasad (DP) Aryal of the Rastriya Swatantra Party was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Senior member Arjun Narasingh KC, presiding over Sunday’s session of the House, announced Aryal’s election.

Aryal was proposed for the Speaker post by party chairman and House member Rabi Lamichhane. The proposal received backing from Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobita Gautam; Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle, and Minister for Physical Infrastructure, Transport, and Urban Development Sunil Lamsal.

Aryal, a founding member of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, was directly elected from Kathmandu–9 and had been serving as the party’s vice-chair.

People’s News Monitoring Service