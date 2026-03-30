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Kathmandu, March 30: Hark Sampang, the chairman and MP of the Shram Sanskriti Party (Labour and Culture Party), has said that he will not attend the meeting called by the Prime Minister at Singha Durbar.

Demanding that a meeting of the House of Representatives be called, he said that his party MPs will not participate in the closed meeting.

Today, the Prime Minister is holding discussions with the members of the House of Representatives of Koshi Province at Singha Durbar. For this, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat has also called MPs of the Labor and Culture Party.

‘I do not know why the Prime Minister called the closed meeting without taking the initiative to call the House. We will not attend the closed meeting,’ he said, ‘The House meeting had to be called. The meeting should be held at least once a week. People’s questions cannot be avoided. All questions must be answered. Jaya Prajatantra (Hail democracy).’

People’s News Monitoring Service