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Kathmandu, March 30: A petition filed against the decision of the Office of the Attorney General to amend and withdraw charges of organised crime and money laundering against Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane will now be heard by a full bench of the Supreme Court.

A joint bench of Justices Binod Sharma and Abdul Aziz Musalman ordered today that the case be sent for a full bench hearing, according to court spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala. Although hearings began on Tuesday, they could not be completed and were continued for today.

Earlier, on Chaitra 5, a joint bench of Justices Saranga Subedi and Sunil Kumar Pokharel had ordered the Attorney General to present the revised decision to withdraw the money laundering and organised crime charges against Lamichhane. A hearing date had also been set for today.

Before that, a joint bench of Supreme Court Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Shreekant Paudel had ordered on Chaitra 1 that the petition be presented for regular hearing.

Attorney General Sabita Bhandari Baral had decided to withdraw the money laundering and organised crime cases filed against Lamichhane during the previous government. Challenging that decision, Yubaraj Paudel, senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi, and advocate Abhas Regmi had filed separate writ petitions at the Supreme Court.

People’s News Monitoring Service