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Kathmandu, March 30: The government has decided to eliminate the token system in labour licenses for foreign workers and instead grant permits on the same day of application.

Previously, there was a provision to issue permits just on the chosen day using a token system. According to the government, a meeting on Sunday attended by Minister for Labour, Employment, and Social Security Deepak Kumar Sah decided to make it easier to grant labour licenses.

Audio-visual resources based on the pre-departure orientation training program will be generated and distributed via digital media. It is also mentioned that the orientation training will be conducted entirely online. The ministry has announced that a campaign will begin to enrol all workers in the contribution-based social security fund and that the workers’ minimum wage will be completely enforced.

The meeting decided to internalise the labour plan and make the labour call centre more systematic and effective, as well as to promote occupational health and safety by assessing risks in industrial establishments, create internal jobs by encouraging production and entrepreneurship, and expand bilateral labour agreements with five more countries.

According to the ministry, discussions were held on 100 agenda items about governance reforms agreed by the Council of Ministers on Chaitra 13. During the debate, Minister Sah urged his subordinates to promptly create and implement action plans on the topics on the government-approved agenda to make the labor and employment sector systematic, dignified, and safe, as well as to defend workers’ rights and interests.

The issues of developing minimum standards for foreign employment by studying the safety, minimum wage assurance, workplace safety, work environment, and health safety of Nepalis working abroad, as well as providing skill development training to support job creation and linking them to employment, were also discussed.

Similarly, the ministry has proposed a strategy to prepare for the operation of skill fairs in all provinces in conjunction with the private sector, promote internal employment, make service delivery more user-friendly, and take effective efforts to combat fraud in the name of foreign employment.

People’s News Monitoring Service