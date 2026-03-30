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Kathmandu, March 30: The Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office has arrested Lumbini provincial MP Rekha Sharma. UML-elected provincial MP Sharma was arrested in Dhumbarahi on Sunday night.

The metropolitan city had filed a police complaint against her for using a minor as a domestic worker and beating her. The case against her could not proceed due to political influence.

The then Mayor, Balendra Shah, apologised to the girl for not taking action after the Metropolitan City filed a complaint. Now that he has become the Prime Minister, Sharma has been arrested.

The girl had complained to MP Sharma that she had not been able to meet her family for 6 years. The Metropolitan City rescued the girl on 14 Jestha 2081.

The Metropolitan City filed a complaint with the police, alleging an offense of enslavement under the Criminal Code Act 2074. The police did not take Sharma into custody because the court had issued no arrest warrant.

People’s News Monitoring Service