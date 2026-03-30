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Kathmandu, March 30: An investigation has been launched into the assets of three former prime ministers.

Based on a letter from the Money Laundering Investigation Department, the police have initiated an investigation into the assets of former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda.’

A high-ranking official from the Home Ministry said that the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the police has initiated an investigation into the matter. The official said, ‘Former minister Deepak Khadka was taken into custody this morning in the course of investigating his assets.’

The Money Laundering Department had written to the CIB to investigate Khadka. The CIB is taking Deepak Khadka, who is also a Congress leader, into custody and seeking a court summons on Sunday to investigate.

The police will investigate the movable and immovable assets and sources of income of the former prime ministers.

Pieces of burnt money were found in the houses of former prime ministers Deuba and Dahal in the arson attack on Bhadra 24. Burnt money was also found in the house of former minister Khadka.

The local administration has banned the demolition of the building belonging to former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha for investigation. An attempt is being made to demolish the house that was set on fire during the Genji protests and build a new structure there. However, an officer from the District Police Range, Kathmandu, told Ratopati that the demolition was banned on the instructions of the District Administration Office, Kathmandu.

The police have banned the demolition and removed the workers working there. Dollars and Nepali rupees were found burnt during the arson by protesters on Bhadra 24. The Money Laundering Investigation Department had collected and kept the amount at that time.

People’s News Monitoring Service