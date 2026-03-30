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Kathmandu, March 30: Former Energy Minister Deepak Khadka, who was taken into custody by the police for investigation in a money laundering case, has been admitted to the hospital.

He was admitted to the Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, on Sunday morning, informed SP Pawan Kumar Bhattarai of the Kathmandu District Police Range.

The Kathmandu District Court has granted permission to keep him in custody for 7 days for investigation.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) had arrested Khadka for investigation on Sunday morning. His statement has already been recorded.

‘Although the statement process of Deepak Khadka has begun, the Money Laundering Investigation Department has sought permission to keep the defendant in custody as evidence and investigation work against him are pending, and since that behavior seems reasonable, permission has been granted for a 7-day extension effective from Sunday,’ the court order said.

The investigation against Khadka has been initiated in connection with the notes burned at his house on September 9.

People’s News Monitoring Service