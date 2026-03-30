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Kathmandu, March 30: CEO of Sun Nepal Life Insurance, Raj Kumar Aryal, has been arrested. A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of the Nepal Police apprehended Aryal from Putalisadak.

According to the CIB, Aryal has been taken into custody for investigation on charges of forgery related to shares allocated to employees.

The regulatory body Securities Board of Nepal had conducted a preliminary study into alleged forgery in the allocation of employee shares and sent an investigation report to the CIB. Based on that report, the police carried out the arrest.

People’s News Monitoring Service.