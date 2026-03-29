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Kathmandu, March 29: Police removed stones and bricks from sidewalks in Maitighar on Saturday afternoon to prevent possible violence as the CPN-UML prepared for a protest against the arrest of party chair and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested earlier in the day over allegations linked to the Gen-Z protest crackdown. The arrests followed a recommendation by a probe panel led by Gauri Bahadur Karki, which held them responsible.

The UML secretariat, angered by the arrests, called for a 3 pm protest at Maitighar. Party leaders and cadres began gathering on time, while authorities deployed large numbers of police across the area.

Protesters chanting slogans against the government demanded Oli’s release and the scrapping of the Karki Commission report. A section of demonstrators marched toward Baneshwor, escalating tensions.

“We came to the streets voluntarily. The government has acted with bias,” said UML central committee member Samik Badal.

Clashes broke out intermittently in the Maitighar, Babarmahal, and Bijulibazar areas. Protesters attempted to burn tyres, but police repeatedly extinguished the fires. Baton charges were reported, while demonstrators hurled stones at security personnel.

A group of protesters also moved toward Singha Durbar, where police detained seven UML cadres for entering a restricted zone, according to Kathmandu police spokesperson Pawan Bhattarai.

Despite tensions, UML-affiliated groups held a corner assembly at Maitighar, warning of intensified protests if Oli is not released.

“Protests will continue. The movement will not stop,” said Youth Association spokesperson Niroj Poudel.

Oli is currently being held at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, while Lekhak is in custody at a police barracks in Maharajgunj.

The government defended the arrests, stating they were carried out to implement the commission’s findings.

“We are not targeting individuals. This step is part of implementing our commitments,” said government spokesperson and Education Minister Sasmita Pokharel.

The UML has announced phased protests, vowing strong political and legal resistance. Demonstrations are set to continue Sunday, with plans to submit protest memorandums through district committees.