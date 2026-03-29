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By Santosh Kumar Dhakal, Major General (Retd.), Nepal Army

Amphibious operations remain among the most complex and costly forms of military engagement, where preparation, logistics, and human factors determine success. This article examines the historical precedents of Gallipoli (1915), Normandy (1944), and Iwo Jima (1945) to extract lessons applicable to a hypothetical physical invasion of Iran’s littoral aimed at controlling the Strait of Hormuz. It highlights the interplay of geography, defensive capabilities, and modern technology, emphasizing the challenges of sustaining forces under continuous asymmetric threat. Iranian doctrine, shaped by decades of preparation and experience in the Iran-Iraq War, leverages rugged terrain, coastal defenses, and decentralized operations to impose attritional costs. The study underscores that while initial amphibious seizures may be achievable, sustaining control inland and translating tactical success into strategic effect is far more complex. Ultimately, the article argues that diplomatic, economic, and coercive measures are likely more effective and feasible than a direct invasion, given modern operational, political, and societal constraints.

Amphibious warfare remains one of the most unforgiving tests of military power. Across history, major operations have repeatedly exposed the extreme challenges inherent in projecting force across water onto hostile shores. From the failed Gallipoli Campaign of 1915 to the monumental Normandy landings in 1944 and the brutal struggle of Iwo Jima in 1945, the lessons of amphibious warfare are stark, yet often overlooked. These historical examples provide essential context for understanding the immense difficulties of a hypothetical large-scale operation to seize and hold key positions along Iran’s littoral with the objective of controlling the Strait of Hormuz. When analyzed through the lens of history, geography, technology, and modern strategic realities, it becomes clear that such an operation would not merely be difficult—it would likely represent a fundamental transformation in the nature of amphibious warfare in the twenty-first century.

Historical Lessons from Amphibious Warfare

Gallipoli: The Perils of Overambition

The Gallipoli Campaign remains one of the most instructive cases of amphibious failure. The Allies launched the assault with a sense of urgency and strategic ambition but without adequate preparation. Coastal defenses were not fully suppressed, command structures were fragmented, and logistics were entirely insufficient for sustained operations. Ottoman forces, defending favorable terrain with determination, turned the beaches into killing zones. The core lesson of Gallipoli is structural: amphibious operations collapse when planners underestimate the defender and overestimate their ability to impose rapid control. Ambition must be matched by preparation, or failure is inevitable.

Normandy: Success Through Industrial-Scale Preparation

In stark contrast, the Normandy landings demonstrate the conditions required for amphibious success. Victory was achieved through extensive preparation, including air and naval supremacy, sophisticated deception operations, and innovative logistical planning. Yet even in this example, casualties were heavy, and success relied on factors difficult to replicate today. The opposing forces lacked precision-guided munitions, and large-scale surprise remained possible. Normandy underscores that while preparation can mitigate the inherent risks of amphibious warfare, it does not eliminate them, and success comes at a high cost.

Iwo Jima: The Brutal Reality of Modern Contested Landings

Iwo Jima provides a closer analogue to modern contested landings. Japanese defenders absorbed prolonged bombardment, dispersed their forces effectively, and forced American Marines into costly close-quarters combat. While the island was eventually taken, the casualty rate was catastrophic. In today’s politically sensitive and media-saturated environment, such losses would likely be considered unsustainable. Iwo Jima reinforces the principle that even small, geographically isolated objectives can exact an enormous human cost if the defender is prepared and determined.

These historical precedents define the operational boundaries of amphibious warfare. They make clear that a littoral campaign against Iran, with its complex geography, sophisticated defenses, and prepared population, would likely exceed these historical limits.

Geographical Challenges of the Strait of Hormuz

The geography of the Strait of Hormuz presents unique and unprecedented challenges. It is a narrow, highly contested maritime chokepoint flanked by mountainous terrain and fortified by integrated defensive networks. Potential objectives for an amphibious operation—Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas, Kharg Island, and Chabahar—each present unique difficulties:

Qeshm Island is large, populated, and defensible in depth, making it challenging for any invading force to establish and hold a foothold.

is large, populated, and defensible in depth, making it challenging for any invading force to establish and hold a foothold. Bandar Abbas , as a major port city, requires complex combined amphibious and urban operations that increase both tactical and logistical difficulties.

, as a major port city, requires complex combined amphibious and urban operations that increase both tactical and logistical difficulties. Kharg Island , vital for oil exports, lies deeper in the Gulf and is vulnerable due to extended supply lines.

, vital for oil exports, lies deeper in the Gulf and is vulnerable due to extended supply lines. Chabahar , while more accessible, is peripheral to the Strait and offers limited strategic leverage.

, while more accessible, is peripheral to the Strait and offers limited strategic leverage.

Unlike the historical examples of Normandy or Iwo Jima, none of these objectives offers the simplicity of a single, decisive beachhead. Each requires prolonged, multi-domain coordination under threat from advanced defensive systems.

Iran’s coastline forms a nearly 270-degree arc of fire, covered by mobile short-range anti-ship missiles concealed in cliffs, extensive mine-laying capabilities, approximately 15 mini-submarines, and layered air defenses. Helicopters and low-altitude aircraft would face significant threats from MANPADS, as previously demonstrated in conflicts such as the Soviet-Afghan War. The rugged terrain inland—mountainous ranges, narrow passes, and vast deserts—provides natural concealment and is ideally suited for ambushes, further complicating inland operations.

Operational and Tactical Realities

Seizing a foothold along Iran’s littoral is only the first step. The greater challenge lies in advancing and sustaining forces inland. Iran’s terrain resembles a natural fortress, far more imposing than the relatively open terrain of Iraq during the 1991 Gulf War or the 2003 invasion. Logistics would likely be the true center of gravity of any operation, and sustaining extended lines of communication under constant threat of missile, drone, and naval attack presents a formidable challenge.

For instance, Qeshm Island, despite its strategic central position, is highly problematic due to its size, population, and defensibility. Bandar Abbas combines amphibious assault with dense urban combat, complicating both the initial landing and subsequent sustainment. Kharg Island’s strategic importance for oil exports is counterbalanced by logistical vulnerability due to distance and exposure. Any prolonged operation along the Strait would be under continuous threat, making sustained control difficult even after initial objectives are seized.

The Role of Asymmetric Defense

Iran’s military doctrine emphasizes asymmetric strategies designed to exploit its geographic advantages. Shaped by the Iran-Iraq War and decades of preparation, Iranian forces favor resilience, decentralization, and cost imposition. The 2002 Millennium Challenge war game illustrates this vividly: when Red forces, modeled on Iranian tactics under Lt. Gen. Paul Van Riper, employed swarm attacks, preemptive missile strikes, and low-signature communications, they inflicted devastating initial losses on a technologically superior Blue force, sinking numerous ships including a carrier. Although the exercise was later reset with constraints on Red, the initial outcome underscored a key principle: a determined, adaptive defender can temporarily overwhelm a technologically superior attacker, particularly in confined waters like the Strait of Hormuz.

Modern technology exacerbates these challenges. Precision-guided missiles, drones, coastal radars, and integrated defenses expose forces throughout transit, landing, and inland operations. Unlike historical amphibious assaults, where the landing could be a discrete event, contemporary operations are characterized by continuous exposure and vulnerability. Even tactical success in initial landings would not guarantee strategic success, as sustaining forces under constant attrition remains the greater challenge.

Political, Societal, and Cultural Dimensions

The asymmetry between Iran and any potential external attacker is critical. Iran perceives such a conflict as existential, increasing its tolerance for attrition and willingness to fight prolonged engagements. Conversely, external powers are constrained by domestic politics, media scrutiny, and declining political tolerance for casualties.

Historical successes in amphibious warfare have relied heavily on human factors: strong unit cohesion, clarity of moral purpose, rigorous training, and decentralized leadership under fire. Allied forces at Normandy and Iwo Jima fought for a clear historical cause, with strong internal motivation and cohesion. In a potential campaign against Iran, clarity of cause may be weaker, national unity more fragile, and preparation for prolonged high-intensity combat uneven. Iran’s decentralized command structures, underground facilities, and ability to retreat into strategic depth favor prolonged resistance. Observers note that Iran has studied modern conflicts, such as the Russian experience in Ukraine, adopting lessons in layered fortifications, attrition, and resilience.

Allies and coalition partners would be essential for burden-sharing, basing, and sustainment. However, broad coalitions are difficult to achieve in contemporary scenarios. Without them, reliance on extended sea and air logistics in a mined, missile-threatened environment increases the risk of isolation, attrition, and strategic failure. The defender’s narrative—“You have the watches, we have the time”—exemplifies how geography and resilience can be leveraged against technologically superior forces.

Lessons from Air and Naval Campaigns

Air and naval power can degrade capabilities and exert strategic pressure, as seen in ongoing operations targeting Iranian missile infrastructure, airbases, and naval assets. However, historical precedent demonstrates limits. Massive destruction rarely breaks a nation’s will when the fight is perceived as existential. From Linebacker II in Vietnam to modern coercive campaigns, history shows that persistence, cultural resolve, and strategic depth can blunt technological advantages. Robert McNamara’s analytical insights, as reflected in The Fog of War, offer enduring lessons: empathize with the enemy, recognize the limits of rationality and data, reexamine assumptions, and accept that human nature and cultural resolve resist easy transformation. Attempting to force fundamental societal change in Iran through military means is improbable; adaptation to these realities is likely the wiser strategic choice.

Strategic Implications

A littoral operation to control the Strait of Hormuz would differ profoundly from historical campaigns. Key distinctions include:

Continuous exposure: Modern precision weapons, drones, and integrated defenses create constant vulnerability during transit, landing, and inland operations. Asymmetric resistance: Geography, doctrine, and technology amplify Iran’s defensive advantages. Sustainment over seizure: Logistics, supply chains, and casualty management are more decisive than initial landing success. Political and societal constraints: Modern societies and governments have lower tolerance for high casualties and extended conflict, limiting operational flexibility.

History and modern realities converge on a clear point: physical invasion is likely far costlier, slower, and less certain than diplomacy, economic pressure, or asymmetric deterrence. Any strategic decision must weigh achievable objectives against operational and human realities, prioritizing a combination of coercion, diplomacy, and magnanimity over brute force.

Conclusion

The Strait of Hormuz represents one of the most strategically significant yet formidable challenges for any potential amphibious campaign. Historical lessons from Gallipoli, Normandy, and Iwo Jima underscore the necessity of preparation, logistics, and human resilience, while modern realities—precision weapons, asymmetric defense, complex geography, and political constraints—magnify these challenges exponentially. Success would require not only overwhelming military power but also meticulous planning, continuous sustainment, coalition support, and a deep understanding of the defender’s culture, doctrine, and strategic psychology.

Wars are rarely lost on the beachhead alone; they are lost in logistics, political will, and the ability to translate tactical gains into enduring strategic effect. History provides guidance, but the twenty-first century—with its precision weapons, global economic interdependence, and lowered tolerance for prolonged high-cost conflicts—imposes strict limits. Any decision to pursue a physical invasion of Iran’s littoral must carefully weigh these realities against achievable objectives. In most circumstances, strategies that combine diplomatic pressure, economic leverage, and measured deterrence are likely to yield greater returns at far lower cost than attempting to seize and hold the Strait through brute force.

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