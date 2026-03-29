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Kathmandu, March 29: The government has initiated an investigation into the assets of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. The property details of Deuba and his family members have been collected.

The police have stopped the demolition of a house in the Deuba residence complex in Budhanilkantha on suspicion that it could destroy evidence.

A complaint had already been filed against the Deuba family with the Money Laundering Investigation Department on charges of amassing unnatural and illegal wealth under the guise of power. According to sources, the investigation has been further advanced by collecting the information and evidence already collected.

According to sources related to the Home and Nepal Police, details of about 73 ropanis of land purchased by Jayabir Deuba and his close relatives in the last year and a half have been collected.

The source said that details of transactions in the accounts of Jayabir and other people are being collected from Sher Bahadur Deuba’s relatives, Pradeep Shamsher Jabra and Bhushan Rana.

‘A complaint is being investigated regarding the involvement of Arju Rana Deuba in the fake Bhutanese refugee case, the then Communications Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal in the billing irregularities case of Nepal Telecom,’ a source from the Department of Asset Laundering Investigation said. ‘In this connection, the demolition of the Deuba residence in Budhanilkantha has been stopped.’

The Sher Bahadur Deuba family had built two bungalows inside a compound in Budhanilkantha. A complaint had already been filed regarding this. During the Genji movement, the Deuba family was attacked, and the house was set on fire.

For the past few days, the work of demolishing the damaged building by mobilising workers under the direction of the Deuba family has been underway. A source related to the police said, ‘Demolition of the house was stopped on the instructions of high-ranking officials after it was suspected that the investigation of the building would be affected and the evidence might disappear.’

People’s News Monitoring Service