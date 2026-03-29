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Kathmandu, March 29: Petitions for habeas corpus are being prepared at the Supreme Court, demanding the release of UML Chair KP Sharma Oli and Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak.

Separate but simultaneous petitions are set to be filed at the Supreme Court seeking the release of Oli and Lekhak, arguing that they have been unlawfully detained.

Oli’s wife, Radhika Shakya, is preparing to file the petition on his behalf, while lawyers affiliated with the UML will represent the case in court. If the petition is registered today, a hearing is likely to take place tomorrow.

Both leaders were arrested on Saturday, March 27, on charges related to alleged suppression during the Gen Z movement. Oli is a former prime minister and UML chair, while Lekhak previously served as home minister and is a senior Congress figure.

The UML has denounced the arrests as “illegal” and politically motivated, vowing to challenge them through both legal and political means. However, government spokesperson Sasmit Pokharel said in an interview that the government is not acting out of revenge.

People’s News Monitoring Service