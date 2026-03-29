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Kathmandu, March 29: The government has issued a 100-point programme to make governance reform, good governance, and service delivery to residents more effective. The cabinet meeting, convened on Friday, approved the action plan and made it public on Saturday.



The administration has announced that it will establish a result-based governance arrangement while paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in various political movements, including the Gen-G movement on Bhadra 23 and 24.

It has been resolved to organise a high-level committee within a week to probe the truth of the occurrence on Bhadra 24 during the Gen-G movement. A package of employment, skill development, and psychosocial counselling will be delivered within 100 days to provide justice and relief to families harmed by the movement.

In addition, it has been determined to announce a reform-oriented agenda within 15 days, including a formal apology from the state, acknowledging the discrimination and deprivation of chances created by the state structure against Dalits and historically excluded people.

For administrative reform, the administration has indicated that it will reduce the number of ministries to 17 within 30 days.

Public administration will be emancipated from party involvement; government officials, teachers and professors will be released from political party affiliation; and partisan trade unions will be eliminated.

Similarly, it has been suggested that services related to passports, licenses, and national identity cards will be made faceless, time-bound, and computerised to make them easier for citizens. It has also been resolved to organise a high-level task group to disband or reform committees, boards and institutions with inappropriate and dual tasks.

A full-fledged committee will be constituted within 15 days to probe the assets of major political authorities and high-ranking staff who have held public positions since 2048 BS.

This committee will be granted complete authority to seize required papers and conduct investigations. Similarly, the Ministry of Communications has been asked to close online betting apps and websites within 24 hours.

To make the economy’s operation clear and rapid, the “Startup Rapid Track” method will be adopted, and industry registration arrangements will be made within 2 days.

To maintain the education sector’s independence from political involvement, student party organisations would be fully abolished from schools and colleges within 60 days.

An option will be created for students up to grade 5 to conduct solely internal tests without psychological strain.

In terms of health, the administration has made it plain that the regulation of providing at least 10 per cent of the total beds free of charge in all government and private institutions for the treatment of poor and helpless patients will be strictly implemented.

People’s News Monitoring Service