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Kathmandu, March 29: Former minister and Nepali Congress leader Deepak Khadka has been arrested.

A team from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) detained him on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Sources say Khadka was arrested in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation. Because in Nepal’s political universe, if there’s smoke, there’s usually a very complicated paper trail behind it.

He has also been linked to the disputed land issue involving the Scout property in Lainchaur, as well as a controversial video case that allegedly shows cash being moved during the arson attack on his residence amid the Gen Z protests.

People’s News Monitoring Service