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Kathmandu, March 29: The police arrested former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on March 28 and presented them in court today (Sunday). They are accused of ordering a crackdown during the Gen Z protest held on September 8 and 9, including directing the use of lethal weapons and opening fire on teenagers.

An investigation commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki had recommended criminal investigations against Oli, Lekhak, and other officials of the then Central Security Committee. Based on that recommendation, the police are also investigating them under charges related to homicide.

The report submitted by the high-level investigation commission has been sent to the police for implementation.

According to a Cabinet decision, the report prepared by the commission led by Karki was forwarded to the police. SSP Ramesh Thapa of the Kathmandu District Police Range said that the report has been received for implementation.

Based on that report, the police are investigating Oli and Lekhak. Although the commission recommended filing criminal cases against all members of the Central Security Committee, the Cabinet has decided to form a separate committee to study the cases of security agency officials.

The Central Security Committee includes the Inspector General of Police, the Inspector General of the Armed Police Force, the Home Ministry Secretary, and the Chief of the National Investigation Department.

A total of 76 people were killed during the Gen Z protest.