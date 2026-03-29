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Kathmandu, March 28: Following a five-day remand granted by the Kathmandu District Court, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak will be kept in custody at the Nepal Police’s No. 2 Battalion in Maharajgunj. Lekhak, who was arrested on Saturday, had already been held at the same battalion. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Thapa of the Kathmandu District Police Office said that his statement will also be recorded there.

“We will carry out the investigation by keeping him at the No. 2 Battalion. Even after the remand extension, he has been taken there,” SSP Thapa said.

Generally, suspects are kept in custody at the same police office responsible for the investigation. Only if such facilities are unavailable are they held elsewhere.

However, due to security concerns, Lekhak—being a high-profile figure and former Home Minister—has been kept at the No. 2 Battalion.

As the Kathmandu Police Office is located in Bhadrakali, there tends to be a large number of visitors, and officers are often occupied with daily duties, which could affect security. Therefore, Lekhak has been held at the No. 2 Battalion.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister and Chairman of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, who has also been granted a five-day remand, will be kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. He had previously been admitted there due to health reasons.

The Kathmandu District Court, in its order issued on Sunday, also directed that necessary medical arrangements be ensured. As a result, SSP Thapa said that Oli will remain in the hospital.

During the Gen Z movement that took place on March 8 and 9, 2025, both of them were serving as Prime Minister and Home Minister respectively.

A commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, formed to investigate the incident, had found both Oli and Lekhak responsible and recommended an investigation into charges related to homicide.

The Council of Ministers, in a meeting held on Friday, decided to implement the commission’s report. Subsequently, both Oli and Lekhak were arrested early Saturday morning.

People’s News Monitoring Service.