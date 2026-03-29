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Kathmandu. Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSWP) President Rabi Lamichhane has received a date from Kathmandu District Court in the cooperative fraud case.

Kathmandu District Court sources have stated that Lamichhane reached the court on Sunday morning and received a date. Lamichhane is facing a case in the Swarnalakshmi Cooperative Fraud case in Kalimati, Kathmandu.

A case was filed against Lamichhane in the Kathmandu District Court on 21 Poush 2081 for allegedly misappropriating funds of Swarnalakshmi Savings and Loan Cooperative in an organized manner. 690 savers of Swarnalakshmi had filed 93 complaints. There are 39 defendants in the case.

Police investigation has concluded that 57.898 million rupees were taken from Swarnalakshmi Multipurpose Cooperative Organization against the law in Gorkha Media Network.

The government lawyer had claimed Rs 5,78 , 98 , 480 against Rabi in surety.

People’s News Monitoring Servicevi.