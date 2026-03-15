Spread the love

Kathmandu, March 15: The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) has finalised the list of lawmakers to be elected under the proportional representation (PR) system in the House of Representatives.

According to party secretary Mahesh Basnet, the decision came from a secretariat meeting held on Saturday at the residence of party chair KP Sharma Oli in Gundu, Bhaktapur.

Basnet said the party selected candidates from various communities in line with the principle of inclusion and congratulated those nominated.

Selected PR lawmakers:

Janajati, four

Women

Bhumika Subba

Gangadevi Shrestha

Men

Ram Bahadur Thapa Magar

Kulbhakta Shakya

Khas Arya, five

Women

Padma Aryal

Tukabhadra Hamal

Eshuda Kumari Baral, from a backward area

Men

Guru Prasad Baral

Pushpa Raj Kandel

Tharu, one

Kriparam Rana

Dalit, two

Women

Bishnumaya BK

Neeta Ghatani

Madhesi, three

Women

Ringla Yadav

Yashoda Kumari Yadav

Men

Chandreshwar Mandal

Muslim, one

Woman

Sajida Siddiqui

The party will submit the list to the Election Commission Nepal. The commission will verify the details and formally declare them elected before issuing certificates.

In the March 5 election, UML secured 16 seats under the proportional representation system. The party also won nine seats under the first past the post system, bringing its total strength in the House of Representatives to 25 members.