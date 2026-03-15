Kathmandu, March 15: The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) has finalised the list of lawmakers to be elected under the proportional representation (PR) system in the House of Representatives.
According to party secretary Mahesh Basnet, the decision came from a secretariat meeting held on Saturday at the residence of party chair KP Sharma Oli in Gundu, Bhaktapur.
Basnet said the party selected candidates from various communities in line with the principle of inclusion and congratulated those nominated.
Selected PR lawmakers:
Janajati, four
Women
Bhumika Subba
Gangadevi Shrestha
Men
Ram Bahadur Thapa Magar
Kulbhakta Shakya
Khas Arya, five
Women
Padma Aryal
Tukabhadra Hamal
Eshuda Kumari Baral, from a backward area
Men
Guru Prasad Baral
Pushpa Raj Kandel
Tharu, one
Kriparam Rana
Dalit, two
Women
Bishnumaya BK
Neeta Ghatani
Madhesi, three
Women
Ringla Yadav
Yashoda Kumari Yadav
Men
Chandreshwar Mandal
Muslim, one
Woman
Sajida Siddiqui
The party will submit the list to the Election Commission Nepal. The commission will verify the details and formally declare them elected before issuing certificates.
In the March 5 election, UML secured 16 seats under the proportional representation system. The party also won nine seats under the first past the post system, bringing its total strength in the House of Representatives to 25 members.
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