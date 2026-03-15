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Kathmandu, March 14: Seven people lost their lives, and seven others suffered injuries after a microbus carrying pilgrims returning from Manakamana Temple veered off the road and plunged down a steep slope in Gorkha district on Saturday evening.

Police said the vehicle, registered as Bagmati Province 006 Kha 8430, fell about 200 metres from the road near Kantar in Ward No. 3 of Shahid Lakhan Rural Municipality.

Police Inspector Rajan Lamsal said authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of the victims.

Fourteen people were travelling in the microbus when the crash occurred. Seven passengers died on the spot, while the remaining seven sustained injuries.

Rescue teams have rushed to the site and are shifting the injured to nearby medical facilities for treatment, according to police.

Initial information indicates that all passengers on board were Indian citizens, except for the driver and the co-driver.

Police have started an inquiry into the accident and are working to verify the identities of those who died.

People’s News Monitoring Service