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Dubai, March 14: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have begun arresting people who filmed and shared images and videos of Iranian missile and drone attacks and the country’s air defence systems intercepting them.

After attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, Iran has been launching drones and missiles at American military bases located in several Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE.

As air strikes increased, many people started recording the incidents and posting the footage on social media and websites. UAE authorities responded by detaining individuals involved in sharing such material.

According to BBC, ten people who published photos and videos showing the UAE’s air defence systems intercepting missiles were arrested and presented before a special fast track court.

Those detained face accusations of spreading fear and confusion by sharing audiovisual material related to the attacks and by circulating videos and images created with artificial intelligence.

In a separate action, authorities also arrested 45 people from different countries. They are accused of recording footage of the attacks and spreading misleading information online. Officials have not revealed the nationalities of those detained.

Last week, a 60 year old British citizen was also arrested in Dubai. He has been charged under cybercrime laws after filming a video showing an Iranian missile flying over the city.

According to Radha Stirling, head of the organisation Detained in Dubai, at least 21 people have so far been charged under cybercrime laws for posting videos or social media content related to the recent missile strikes.

The American television network CNN reports that cybercrime offences in the UAE can lead to a prison sentence of at least two years and a fine of 200,000 UAE dirhams.

Since the start of the conflict between the United States and Iran, Iran has launched more than 1,800 drones and missiles toward the UAE. Most of them have been intercepted by the UAE’s defence systems. So far, six people, including one Nepali national, have died in the attacks, while 141 others have been injured.

People’s News Monitoring Service.